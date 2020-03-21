Expand / Collapse search

More than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases now reported in D.C. area

Updated 3 hours ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first det ( Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images )

WASHINGTON - Officials in Maryland and Virginia reported a new uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total in the D.C. area to more than 400.

There are now 190 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, and 152 in Virginia. 

Social distancing pushed despite crowd pleasing events

We’ve been hearing it on repeat for days: “stay at home if you can, social distancing is important.” But apparently, a lot of people still haven’t gotten the message.

Add the 72 cases already reported in the District, and the total is now 414.  

The coronavirus outbreak is a story that seems to develop by the minute.

WATCH: PRESIDENT TRUMP UPDATES THE PUBLIC ON HIS CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE SATURDAY

