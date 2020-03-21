More than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases now reported in D.C. area

article

Officials in Maryland and Virginia reported a new uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total in the D.C. area to more than 400.

There are now 190 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, and 152 in Virginia.

Add the 72 cases already reported in the District, and the total is now 414.

The coronavirus outbreak is a story that seems to develop by the minute.

