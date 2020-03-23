2 residents at Falls Church senior living community test positive for COVID-19

Two residents at The Kensington senior living community in Falls Church have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the facility and the Fairfax County Health Department.

The facility revealed Sunday that a second patient tested positive for COVID-19, after releasing a statement last Wednesday revealing the first positive case.

A spokesman for the health department told FOX 5 both residents are isolated and receiving treatment inside the facility and are doing well.

The facility said it has asked families not to visit, increased cleaning and monitors residents and staff for symptoms each shift.

The second positive COVID-19 case comes as a Washington Post investigation found a surge of cases at elder care facilities.

The newspaper reported 73 facilities in 22 states have infections, while 55 deaths, a quarter of all U.S. deaths, have happened in nursing or senior living homes.