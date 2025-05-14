Virginia boy swept away by floodwaters amid heavy storms

A 12-year-old Virginia boy was swept away by floodwaters Tuesday as heavy storms covered roadways in Albemarle County, officials said.

What we know:

Rescue crews reported that the boy was overtaken by rushing water from a nearby creek near Newtown Road and Valley Green Drive around 5:30 p.m.

First responders searched for three hours before pausing efforts due to limited visibility. Authorities plan to resume the search Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain saturated much of Virginia on Tuesday, triggering flood warnings and watches.