Virginia bill would require schools to check bathrooms every 30 minutes

A new bill from Virginia lawmakers would require all schools in the state to have an employee check bathrooms every 30 minutes.

The bill is being proposed by a Republican delegate in the General Assembly.

The focus of the bill centers on student safety. The aim of the bill is that if someone is continually monitoring the bathrooms on campus, it’s less likely for an assault or an attack to happen. Existing school security or school resource officers would be conducting the checks.

The bill proposal comes in the aftermath of sexual assaults that happened in bathrooms in Loudoun County Public Schools.

A LCPS representative was unable to comment on the new legislation.



