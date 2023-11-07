Viral video shows Republican poll greeter confronted, threatened in Arlington

A video of a man confronting a Republican poll greeter in Arlington on Election Day has gone viral with over five million video views.

In the video, a voter is seen approaching Matthew Hurtt, a poll worker and director of professional services at the Leadership Institute.

"You guys tried to overturn the election, you might as well have been walking up to my head on the way to the polling station and putting a gun to my head and try to tell me not to vote," said the man in the video. "You try to steal my vote next year, I'm going to … remember you personally."

Hurtt was handing out Republican sample ballots out front of a polling place on N. Taft Street when he was approached by the voter.

"The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out, so I hit record," Hurtt posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I have filed a police report."

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.