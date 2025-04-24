Viral meet-up deemed reason behind Tanger Outlets previous early closure

A Prince George's County police official says Tanger Outlets was temporarily closed early on Friday due to a social media influencer encouraging a large meet-up.

What they're saying:

The department's Media Relations Division Manager, Brian Fischer, told FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez the reason why Tanger Outlets temporarily closed on Friday, April 18th was because the outlets received information that a social media influencer(s) was encouraging a gathering at the outlets.

According to Fischer, the outlets made their own decision to close on Friday, April 18, "out of an abundance of caution."

Fischer went on to say the large crowd at National Yard at Navy Yard was what they believe was the crowd originally headed to Tanger Outlets.

Ramirez says one PIO said an officer estimated there were around 400 juveniles seen at National Harbor.

National Harbor began enforcing their weekend juvenile curfew starting Feb. 14th on Fridays and Saturdays. Police say maybe one warning was issued, but no arrests were made.

RELATED NEWS: National Harbor to enforce weekend juvenile curfew again

The backstory:

Tanger Outlets at the National Harbor was closed for the remainder of the day on Friday, April 18, due to "an abundance of caution," according to Prince George's County police.

Prince George's County police say they received information that led to the closure. Police say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution with the safety of store employees, team members, and guests in mind.

"The center is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 19 for normal business hours."