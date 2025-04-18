Tanger Outlets closed for day 'out of an abundance of caution': police

The Brief Tanger Outlets in Prince George's County closed down on Friday, April 18 after police identified a potential threat. Prince George's County police say they received information that led to the closure. Police say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, for the safety of staff and shoppers.



Tanger Outlets at the National Harbor has been closed for the remainder of the day due to "an abundance of caution," according to Prince George's County police.

Prince George's County police say they received information that led to the closure. Police say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution with the safety of store employees, team members, and guests in mind.

"The center is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 19 for normal business hours."

No details on the specific message received.

