National Harbor to enforce weekend juvenile curfew again

The Brief Starting Feb. 14, unaccompanied minors will face a curfew at National Harbor on Fridays and Saturdays. Minors must be with a parent, guardian, or designated adult over 21, with exceptions for school, work, or religious activities. Parents, guardians, and businesses could face fines up to $250 if juveniles violate the curfew.



Starting Friday, unaccompanied minors will face new restrictions at National Harbor as officials implement a weekend curfew in response to growing concerns from residents and businesses.

Special curfew zone

What we know:

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Thursday that National Harbor will be designated a special curfew zone on Fridays and Saturdays, limiting where juveniles can be without adult supervision.

Under the new curfew, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, a designated adult over 21, or remain on the sidewalk in front of their residence if no complaints are made to police.

Exceptions include juveniles traveling directly home from school, work, or religious events.

What is the penalty?

Parents, guardians, and businesses found violating the curfew could face civil fines of up to $250, officials said.

The backstory:

The decision follows an emergency curfew enacted in April 2024 after an estimated 800 teenagers caused chaos at National Harbor, with some as young as 10 years old staying out past midnight.

Related article

At the time, officials banned unaccompanied minors under 16 from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz previously stated that the county’s curfew law, in place since 1995, allows for escalating fines, starting at $50 for a first offense and increasing to $250 for repeat violations.

Officials said they will continue assessing the situation and make adjustments as needed to ensure public safety.