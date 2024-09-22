Weekend shootings in Montgomery County leave 2 dead, 1 teen injured

It was a violent weekend in Montgomery County that left police investigating three different shootings that happened within 24 hours. Two of them were deadly, including an officer-involved shooting, while another shooting left a teenager in the hospital.

Montgomery County police are searching for suspects in two of the three shootings.

The latest shooting happened early Sunday morning. Police responded to Montgomery Village near Boysenberry Drive just before 12 p.m.

Investigators had part of the apartment complex blocked off with caution tape after receiving a call about someone in a home who had been shot. Police pronounced the man dead on the scene.

FOX 5 is still waiting on additional details about what led to this shooting and how long the victim was dead in the home.

Less than two miles away in Montgomery Village, a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at a youth football game. Police say he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving two different groups around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The game was taking place at a field at South Valley Park right next to Watkins Mill Elementary School. Police believe some kind of dispute started in the parking lot area and spread into a grassy near some apartments before shots were fired.

A coach who was on the field during the time of the shooting says there were more than 100 people at the park during the time, including children between the ages of 6 and 13.

Then about two hours later, in the Glenmont area of Silver Spring, a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Police say just before 8 p.m., officers responded to Janet Road for a report about a man assaulting multiple people. FOX 5 was told that when police arrived, that person started to approach an officer with an unknown object.

"That officer gave the subject multiple commands to drop the object," MCPD spokesperson Shiera Goff said. "He was shot on scene."

Police say the officers on scene immediately began to render aid until fire and rescue arrived but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the 37-year-old man.

The State's Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating this shooting. They will also release body camera footage of this shooting. The officer involved is currently on administrative leave.