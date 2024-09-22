Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police and state investigators are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in a Silver Spring neighborhood.

A number of Montgomery County police officers had Janet Road blocked off Saturday night as they investigated an officer-involved shooting.

Just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, officers responded to the 3400 block of Janet Road for a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, police encountered a man who was armed with an object. The officer gave the man multiple commands but he did not comply and instead approached the officer and victims he had allegedly assaulted earlier.

The officer subsequently shot the man and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard some screaming and yelling and they looked down the street and that's when they heard several gunshots. The officer involved in this incident was taken to the police station.

It's not yet clear what object the man was holding when the officer fired the fatal shots.

Per Maryland law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) is now looking into the case. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.