17-year-old injured in shooting at football game in Montgomery County, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting at a youth football game that left a 17-year-old injured Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the South Valley Park in the 19000 block of Watkins Mill Road in Montgomery Village at 5:42 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a shooting occurred between two groups of people. The 17-year-old boy was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple vehicles were also hit by bullets.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the incident is believed to be isolated.

The investigation is active and ongoing.