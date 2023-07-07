Video: Teens vandalize vending machine before running off

A group of what appears to be teenagers were captured on surveillance video vandalizing a vending machine at an apartment building in Rockville. Now, the vending machine owner says he's missing out on thousands of dollars.

The incident happened last Tuesday. In a surveillance video, teenagers can be seen entering the apartment lobby where there were several vending machines. They began to pull one of the machines to the ground where the glass shattered. The teens grabbed handfuls of snacks before taking off on bicycles.

The young suspects were not wearing masks or any face coverings.

The vending machines are now empty.

"The location is no longer keeping us, and that's costing us thousands of dollars," said Casertano. "Now there are hundreds of residents here who can't enjoy the vending machines."



