'Non-contact police-involved shooting' reported in Temple Hills

Prince George's County Police are on the scene of a "non-contact police-involved shooting" in Temple Hills.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in the area of Branch Avenue and Colebrooke Drive at around 10 p.m.

Branch Avenue is closed between Iverson Street and Old Silver Hill Road due to police activity.

Stay with FOX 5 for the latest updates.