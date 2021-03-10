Expand / Collapse search

'Non-contact police-involved shooting' reported in Temple Hills

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Prince George's County Police Department
Police-involved shooting near Iverson Mall in Temple Hills

Prince George's County Police are on the scene of a 'non-contact police-involved shooting' in Temple Hills.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County Police are on the scene of a "non-contact police-involved shooting" in Temple Hills.

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in the area of Branch Avenue and Colebrooke Drive at around 10 p.m. 

Branch Avenue is closed between Iverson Street and Old Silver Hill Road due to police activity.

