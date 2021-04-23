VIDEO: Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office releases body cam video of deputy shooting man in roadway

The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s office has released body camera video after a deputy shot and injured a man on Catharpin Road.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, in which the deputy responded to a domestic incident and found Isaiah Brown walking along the roadway.

According to the sheriff's office, a Commonwealth's Attorney's office advised them the release both the body camera video, and the 911 audio.

In the audio, a caller identified as "Isaiah" indicates that he's going to "kill his brother."

The operator asks again whether Isaiah has "any weapons" on him, and he says "no."

When she asks where he is, he says he's walking down the road.

In the video, the deputy repeatedly orders a person off camera to drop their gun and show their hands. He also says the person has a gun to his head. He opens fire after shouting several times.

The sheriff's office has confirmed that Brown was unarmed.

The figure comes into view prone in the roadway, at which point the deputy can be heard calling for an ambulance, and can be seen rendering aid.

Brown was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement said his injuries were not life threatening.

The deputy - who has not been identified - has been placed on administrative leave.

The Cochran law firm on Friday evening told FOX 5 that they’d been hired to represent Brown.