Virginia Troopers investigating after Spotsylvania Co sheriff’s deputy shot man in road

Virginia State Police are investigating after a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy shot a man in a roadway while he was responding to a reported domestic incident on Catharpin Road.

State Police say the deputy tried to talk to 32-year-old Isaiah Brown, who was walking away from his residence, when the incident erupted.

They have not indicated what may have occurred that prompted the shooting around 3:18 p.m.

They believe Brown will survive his injuries.