Video shows moment toddler abducted from Virginia mall: police

The Brief Video shows man allegedly abducting toddler at Fair Oaks Shopping Center. Parents confronted suspect and safely recovered their daughter. Suspect arrested later at a Chantilly hotel and charged with abduction and auto theft.



Toddler abducted

A surveillance video released by police shows the moment a toddler was allegedly abducted at Fair Oaks Shopping Center.

Fairfax County Police say the girl wandered away from an indoor play area just before 11:45 a.m. on July 18, when she was picked up by a man identified as 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin.

The child’s parents found Jaldin on the second level of the mall and intervened, safely recovering their daughter.

Andres Caceres Jaldin (Fairfax County Police)

Parents rescue child

Jaldin fled but was quickly arrested at an Extended Stay hotel in Chantilly. Investigators say he had stolen a car from a nearby auto shop prior to the abduction. The vehicle was later found in the hotel parking lot.

Jaldin is charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny. He’s being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

READ MORE: Man arrested after abducting toddler from Virginia mall: police

Andres Caceres Jaldin (Fairfax County Police)

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Video shows moment toddler abducted from Virginia mall (Fairfax County Police Department)