Man arrested after abducting toddler from Virginia mall: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abducting a toddler at a local mall. She was near an indoor play area when police say the suspect picked her up and walked away. Her parents were able to safely get her back.



A terrifying ordeal ended with a man in police custody, and a young girl safely back with her parents in Fair Oaks last week.

What we know:

Police say a toddler was near an indoor play area at the Fair Oaks Shopping Center when the suspect picked her up and walked away.

The girl's parents got her back unharmed after intervening on the mall's second floor, according to authorities, who say the suspect fled before they arrived.

The suspect was quickly identified as 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin, and found to be staying at the Extended Stay in Chantilly.

He was taken into custody as he exited his hotel room.

Detectives also discovered that Jaldin stole a car from a nearby auto shop prior to the abduction. It was found in the parking lot of the hotel.

What's next:

Jaldin is charged with Abduction of a Minor and Grand Larceny-Auto Theft.

He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Fair Oaks Police District.





