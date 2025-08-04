Man freed from jail 3 days before alleged toddler abduction in Virginia, Youngkin says

article

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngking shared on social media that "repeat offender" was released from a Fairfax County jail just three days before he was caught on camera attempting to abduct a three-year-old girl from a mall.

The backstory:

Fairfax County Police say the girl wandered away from an indoor play area just before 11:45 a.m. on July 18, when she was picked up by a man identified as 26-year-old Andres Caceres Jaldin.

The child’s parents found Jaldin on the second level of the mall and intervened, safely recovering their daughter.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera.

What they're saying:

Youngkin posted on social media that there "is a shocking and unforgivable pattern in Fairfax County of releasing criminals back onto Virginia’s streets."