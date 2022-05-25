Video shows moment 9-year-old girl was shot while playing outside in Woodbridge neighborhood

Disturbing video shows a 9-year-old girl being shot while playing outside in her Woodbridge neighborhood Tuesday.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said a neighbor's security camera captured the shooting that happened around 6:35 p.m. along Gatehouse Terrace in Prince William County.

In the video, several children can be seen playing behind a group of vehicles while a group of teens pass by across the street. A vehicle drives through the parking area just before shots are fired. The group of children scatter and the young victim falls to the ground.

Alnwick says the girl screamed, "I can't feel my legs, I can't feel my legs," before her mother ran to her from across the street.

Police say the gunshots also struck an occupied vehicle driving in the area and the front door of a home. Police say, preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random.

Alnwick says authorities in Prince William County are searching for a silver Mustang and four teens wearing all black clothing.

The victim remains hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.