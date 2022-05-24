Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Woodbridge leaves 1 girl wounded

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Woodbridge
FOX 5 DC

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police say a girl was shot in Woodbridge Tuesday evening. 

Prince William County police are investigating the shooting which took place in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The juvenile female victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.