Shooting in Woodbridge leaves 1 girl wounded

Police say a girl was shot in Woodbridge Tuesday evening.

Prince William County police are investigating the shooting which took place in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace.

The juvenile female victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.