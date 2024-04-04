VIDEO: Officer fires shot at dog attacking toddler, woman in Northeast DC home

D.C. police have released video of the moment when an officer fired a shot at a dog that was attacking a toddler inside an apartment in Northeast.

The dog was not killed, but was surrendered to an animal control officer and taken to their facility.

The officer responded to the home in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive, NE, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 for a report of a child bitten by a dog. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to treat the victim.

When the officer arrived at the scene, they spoke to the emergency medical responders who told them that the dog was inside of the apartment with the toddler, who was up on a table. They also told the officer that the child’s family member was at the door of the apartment with a knife.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The officer went up to the apartment, asked the family member to drop the knife — which they did — and then went up to the door. There the officer was able to see the dog barking inside.

The officer fired a single shot at the dog, which did not hit the animal but scared it and made it go to the other side of the room.

Another officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the child from the table and bring them to the family member.

D.C. Fire and EMS treated both the toddler and the adult family member for bite injuries. They were taken to local hospitals and the dog was taken to the animal control facility.

MPD Internal Affairs is investigating if the officer’s use of force was warranted. No additional information on the incident has been released at this time.