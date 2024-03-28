DC officer fires shots at dog, toddler transported to hospital: police

A toddler has been transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from a dog attack in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a dog attack in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive in Northeast around 10:23 a.m. Officials say an officer discharged their firearm at the dog.

According to officials, the dog is in the custody of Humane Rescue.

