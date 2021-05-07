Video: Montgomery County robbers forced store employees into a back room at gunpoint, cops say

Montgomery County police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Wheaton AT&T store at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Montgomery County police released surveillance video of the robbery.

Investigators say the pair entered the store at 11427 Georgia Avenue around 11:10 a.m.

They say the suspects entered the front door and then threatened the worked. They then locked the front door and forced the employees into a back room where they demanded property from the store.

After stealing the merchandise, the pair ran away.

If you have any information that might help police, call (240) 773-5100.