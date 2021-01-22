Death investigation underway in Montgomery County after man found dead inside apartment

Montgomery County police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment Friday night.

Police say they received a report of an assault inside of an apartment in the 12000 block of Veirs Mill Road at around 9:27 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man dead with trauma to the body.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

