Metro Transit Police: Teen found safe, no abduction occurred at Anacostia bus station

UPDATE: Metro Transit Police said Saturday that the teen involved in this incident was found safe in the custody of her parents and investigators determined that no abduction occurred.

Metro Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a possible abduction that occurred in Anacostia Friday night.

Authorities say at 11:47 p.m. on June 23, a suspect boarded a Metro bus and told a 13-year-old female victim "let's go" before forcibly removing her from the bus at the Anacostia station. Video shows the victim fighting against the suspect as he drags her to the street.

The suspect then forced the teen into a late-model silver Ford Fusion and drove off.

Police announced Saturday afternoon that the teen was found safe in the custody of her parents.