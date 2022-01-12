VIDEO: Man rescued from being stuck in chimney after trying to break in to Silver Spring home

Exclusive video has been made available to FOX 5 showing the moments a man was rescued from being stuck inside a chimney after trying to break into a Silver Spring home.

Homeowner Ibrar Khan says he and his family have been living in the home for more than 15 years and have never had anyone try to break in – until Saturday.

"We don’t recognize him," Khan says. "We don’t know who he is, where he came from, what he was doing here, why he was so adamant about breaking into our home."

Khan says he remembers staying up late and while everyone else was asleep, he heard loud banging noises coming from multiple locations outside his home.

He says he knew something wasn't right, so he checked everywhere, but couldn't find anyone.

He decided to call the police, but officers also checked the home and couldn't find anyone either. Khan says he was positive someone was trying to break in, so he stayed awake.

Hours later, he heard noises again, saying it sounded like someone was screaming and crying.

Eventually, he deduced the only place they could be was the chimney.

Firefighters were called and decided the best thing to do was to extract the man from within the chimney.

They were successful and video shows the man covered in ashes being checked on by EMTs.

"Thankfully, this guy didn’t die," Khan says. "We ended up saving a life at the end of the day because if they didn’t believe me, God knows what would’ve happened. He would’ve still been stuck in there."

Khan says his family is still shaken up, and they want to make sure the person isn't targeting them.

Montgomery County police did not have an update on the case.