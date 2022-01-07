Silver Spring drive-by shooting injures 19-year-old recording music video; second teen victim possible

A 19-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting on Thursday in Silver Spring while recording a music video and a second 15-year-old victim could also be connected to the incident, Montgomery County Police say.

MCPD says the shooting took place in the 900 block of Silver Spring Ave. at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon hearing the sounds of shots being fired and witnessing people running from the area, an officer at the scene requested additional units to assist. Within moments, the officer found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in an alley behind Fire Station 1 Restaurant and Bar.

The victim was later transported to a local trauma center in critical condition by Montgomery County Fire Rescue.

An hour later, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a 15-year-old male arrived at a DC-area hospital suffering from a gunshot to the leg and stated that he was shot in Silver Spring. Detectives believe that the victim was in the area of the Silver Spring Ave. shooting.

Montgomery County Police say that their preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that the first victim was recording a music video when a dark four-door sedan drove by and fired several rounds at the victim and others at the location.

Several businesses in the area were struck with rounds, but no additional victims were located on or near the Silver Spring Ave. area.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and there is no suspect in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call MCPD at 240-773-6870 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.