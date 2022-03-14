VIDEO: First eaglet hatches at Dulles Greenway Wetlands nest

The Dulles Greenway bald eagles have welcomed a baby bald eagle into the nest.

Rosa and Martin, the adult female and male bald eagles that reside on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands in Leesburg, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday morning, and the second eaglet is predicted to hatch this week.

Screenshot from TRIP II/Dulles Greenway

Screenshot from TRIP II/Dulles Greenway

"We are elated to share the wonderful news that Rosa and Martin have welcomed their first eaglet into the nest," said Terry Hoffman, Public & Customer Relations Manager, Dulles Greenway. "We look forward to sharing these captivating moments with our eagle fans, as we await the arrival of eaglet number two in a few days. We encourage viewers to join the live-stream camera and speak with our eagle camera volunteers about Rosa and Martin’s offspring."

According to the National Eagle Center, bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per year, and they begin to hatch after about 35 days of incubation.

Once the incubation period is over, it can take up to two days for the hatchling to emerge. The next stage in the nesting process will be rearing and preparing the baby eaglets to fledge, which is at about 10 to 12 weeks of age.

The adult female and male bald eagles, Rosa and Martin, have resided on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands since 2005.

Last month, the Dulles Greenway partnered with the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) on a naming contest for the adult bald eagles. The winning names, Rosa and Martin, in honor of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., were submitted by a student at Sterling Middle School.

Rosa, Martin, and their offspring can be viewed on the Dulles Greenway live-stream eagle cameras.