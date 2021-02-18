Bald eagle live cam shows bird nesting amid winter snow storm

The Pennsylvania Game Commission's popular Eagle Cam, a 24/7 livestream at the Hanover, Pa. nest, is showing that not even Mother Nature can stop a bald eagle from nesting duty.

"This is one of our most popular live cameras," HDOnTap Co-Founder Tiffany Sears said. "Since 2015, viewers have enjoyed ​over 40 million hours of 24-7, live HD video​ and audio from the nest, as well as daily time-lapse clips on screens worldwide."

The last two seasons have been tough ones for the eagles at the Hanover nest. No chicks have hatched in either. Last season, viewers watched patiently as the pair of adult eagles took turns incubating their clutch of two eggs, but by late March, the eggs still hadn’t hatched and were deemed unviable.

Eagle-lovers everywhere are hoping this year will be different.

Photo: HDOnTap Bald Eagle Live Cam

"Comcast Business is proud to again partner with HDOnTap to provide fast, reliable and secure Internet service that will enable nature enthusiasts to continue watching and learning about these amazing bald eagles," said Aaron Mimran, Vice President of Comcast Business for the company’s Keystone Region.

The Hanover, Pa. livestream can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov and on HDOnTap’s website, where it can be found on HDOnTap’s ​Live Hanover Bald Eagles ​page.

"The resurgence of bald eagles in Pennsylvania represents one of the greatest conservation success stories in the country," said Steve Smith, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Information and Education. "It’s a product of decades of planning and hard work by Game Commission staff. We are excited for this opportunity to once again bring this pair into homes and schools across the country through the livestream."