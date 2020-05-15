VIDEO: Dozens of dirt bikes, quads spotted riding around National Mall

FOX 5 has obtained video showing dozens of dirt bikes and quads riding around the National Mall Friday night.

In the video, you can see a D.C. police cruiser trying to get the riders to move.

The person who recorded the video says there were more than 50 bikes and quads on The Mall.

The District's stay-at-home order remains in place until at least June 8.