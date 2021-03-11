Video: DC police looking for dirt bikers who fired gun at SUV

D.C. police are looking for multiple suspects after a dirt biker fired multiple shots at an SUV in the Fort Totten area in February.

The incident in the 3700 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest was caught on surveillance video around 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Police found multiple bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.

In the video, a group of dirt bikes can be seen in the roadway popping wheelies and surrounding the SUV.

Police say they’re looking for "three persons and eight vehicles of interest" in connection with the incident.

If you can help police find the people involved in the incident, call (202) 727-9099.

