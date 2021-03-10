Video shows Gaithersburg restaurant burglar smash his way out

Montgomery County police have released surveillance video showing a suspected burglar smashing his way out of a Gaithersburg Latin American restaurant in February.

READ MORE: Gaithersburg McDonald’s drive-through armed robbery caught on camera

Police responded to the Pollo A la Vista location on Oakmont Avenue on February 12 after employees reported the break-in.

READ MORE: Traffic stop leads to crash in Gaithersburg; 6 in custody

Investigators say the video shows the suspect forcing his way into the restaurant around 4 a.m., before stealing property and then escaping.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

They’re hoping someone might recognize something about the suspect based on the video.

If you can help police find him, call (240) 773-5770.

