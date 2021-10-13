Video: DC gunman caught on camera right before alleged slaying

D.C. police have released surveillance video that shows a suspected killer running with a gun outstretched right before a homicide in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

READ MORE: DC police looking for driver who struck scooter, left rider with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Dupont of Severn, but they’re hoping the video will help someone in the public identify the gunman.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: DC police looking for gunmen who jumped out of a car and opened fire in Ivy City

Police began investigating early Saturday morning around 1:12 a.m., when they responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim died at a local hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

