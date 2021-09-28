Video: DC police looking for gunmen who jumped out of a car and opened fire in Ivy City

D.C. police have released surveillance video that shows two gunmen jump out of a Kia Soul in Ivy City and open fire.

One person was injured in the shooting in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Police responded to the scene around 6:41 p.m.

They say the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.