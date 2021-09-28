DC police looking for driver who struck scooter, left rider with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

D.C. police are looking for a driver who crashed into a scooter near the National Arboretum and then drove off, leaving the rider with "life-threatening" injuries.

Police responded to the scene in the 3300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast around 2:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say the rental scooter rider was traveling east when they were struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle – which was described as a dark-colored SUV – was caught on surveillance camera.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

