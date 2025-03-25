Video circulates of Winchester officer tasing man during an arrest

The Brief A man was tazed during an arrest in Winchester, Virginia. The entire incident was caught on camera. Police continue to investigate this incident and what led to it.



A video of an arrest in Winchester appears to show an officer tasing a man during an arrest as he attempts to reach for his glasses.

The recorded by Edgar Membreno, shows an arrest at a Sheetz in Winchester where an officer can be seen demanding a man on the ground to place his hands behind his back. The man on the ground repeatedly stated he was trying to get his glasses before the officer tazed him.

What they're saying:

The Winchester Police Department released a statement on the incident from Chief Lewis. Read the full statement below:

"The Winchester Police Department is aware of a video on social media this evening showing an officer using force during an arrest. We understand that these types of videos can be concerning to community members. The Department is conducting a thorough administrative review of the incident in accordance with current policy. We will release additional information to the community in the coming days once this review is complete."

What we don't know:

The cause of the arrest has yet to be determined. No word on the condition of the suspect or his charge.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.