VIDEO: Bill Murray lashes out at pushy fan

Actor Bill Murray lashed out at a pushy fan at AMC's Lincoln Square theater in New York City on March 27.

What we know:

In the video, a person can be seen following closely behind the actor. Murray suddenly stops walking and points a finger in their face.

"If you attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot. Don’t do it. That’s a physical assault," Murray says in the video.

The person can be heard apologizing as sa security guard ushers Murray away.

"Don’t do it again. You’re not big enough to do that," Murray continued.

Dig deeper:

Anton Gerasimenko, who captured the video, says Murray refused photos and autographs.

"One fan ignored the refusal and tried to take a photo with Bill in the background," Gerasimenko said. "The first attempt failed, and inside the theater, the fan tried again, accidentally bumping into Bill."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: (L-R) Mike Spreter, Scott McGehee, Bill Murray, Bing the dog, Naomi Watts, Liza Chasin and David Siegel attend "The Friend" New York Premiere at iPic Theater on March 24, 2025 in New York City.

Bill Murray in ‘The Friend’

The backstory:

Murray was at AMC's Lincoln Square theater for a Q&A in connection with his new movie, ‘The Friend.’

‘The Friend’ also stars Naomi Watts, Constance wu, Sarah Pidgeon and Carla Gugino.

Adapted from Sigrid Nunez’s 2018 National Book Award-winning novel , it stars Watts as Iris, a New York author who reluctantly inherits Apollo, the cherished Great Dane of her late mentor Walter, played by Murray. Their cramped coexistence is challenged not just by the pet policy of Iris’ building but by Apollo’s own grief, too.

‘The Friend’ is in theaters Friday, April 4.