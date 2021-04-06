Vice President Harris moves into Number One Naval Observatory Circle

After months of staying in temporary quarters at the Blair House while the Vice Presidential mansion underwent renovations, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff moved into their official D.C. residence on Tuesday.

She arrived at home Wednesday evening for the first time aboard Marine 2, which flew in from Andrews Air Force Base.

Last week, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the Vice President Symone Sanders Tweeted that they would move in this week.

The traditional residence of the Vice President is at Number One Observatory Circle, on the U.S. Naval Observatory grounds.

The repairs included maintenance on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, replacing chimney liners and refurbishing some of the hardwood floors in the 19th century Victorian house, Sanders said last week.

Officials had said it would be easier to do the work while the house was unoccupied after former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife moved out.

Harris and Emhoff have spent the months since her inauguration on Jan. 20 living temporarily at Blair House, the president's official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the White House.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, and her husband, were flying home to Los Angeles on Thursday with plans to remain there through Easter.

The vice president has public events Monday in Oakland, California, and Tuesday in Chicago before her scheduled return to Washington later Tuesday evening.

