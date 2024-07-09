Utility worker dies, electrocuted in Montgomery County

Authorities are on the scene of Ashton Road for a contractor bucket in the air making contact with power lines.

The worker was operating in the 200 block of Ashton Road in Montgomery County. Upon arrival, police found a 39-year-old male utility worker dead on the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Traffic is closed both ways on Ashton Road between Ligon Lane and New Hampshire Avenue. This remains an active scene, and roads in the area are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.

