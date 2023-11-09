Venus, crescent Moon create dazzling sight in early morning sky over DC

Venus and the crescent Moon created a dazzling sight in the early morning sky across the D.C. region Thursday.

The night sky’s brightest objects were visible during the predawn hours and were very clear between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on November 9.

Space.com says sky watchers on the East Coast were able to see the waning crescent Moon and Venus at their closest.

If you looked closely, you were also able to see the full globe of the moon through the gray hue of the not much darker sky.