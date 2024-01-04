Vehicle crashes into Leesburg gun store during overnight burglary

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Virginia gun store during an overnight burglary.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. at Loudoun Guns on Industrial Court in Leesburg.

Officers say the vehicle had crashed through the front doors of the business and was lodged in the building when they arrived on the scene.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. Callers can also contact police at 703-443-TIPS (8477).