Man arrested after exposing himself in a Walmart

A man was arrested Monday after exposing himself at a Walmart in Manassas.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave in Manassas on the afternoon of April 7.

An investigation into an indecent exposure revealed store security was alerted to a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures while walking through the store.

Officers detained 23-year-old Austin Trevor Herndon and charged him with indecent exposure.