Man arrested after exposing himself in a Walmart
article
MANASSAS, Va. - A man was arrested Monday after exposing himself at a Walmart in Manassas.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave in Manassas on the afternoon of April 7.
An investigation into an indecent exposure revealed store security was alerted to a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures while walking through the store.
Officers detained 23-year-old Austin Trevor Herndon and charged him with indecent exposure.
The Source: This story includes information from Manassas Police.