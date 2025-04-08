Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after exposing himself in a Walmart

Published  April 8, 2025 11:35am EDT
Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - A man was arrested Monday after exposing himself at a Walmart in Manassas. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave in Manassas on the afternoon of April 7. 

An investigation into an indecent exposure revealed store security was alerted to a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures while walking through the store. 

Officers detained 23-year-old Austin Trevor Herndon and charged him with indecent exposure. 

The Source: This story includes information from Manassas Police. 

