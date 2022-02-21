Varsity wrestling returning to DC high schools

For the first time in decades, varsity wrestling programs are coming back to D.C. high schools.

"It feels really good that all the hard work I’m putting in is going to something, and it’s not just something that the school doesn’t care that much about," explained Woodrow Wilson High School student Maya Werbow.

She’s currently a member of Wilson’s club wrestling team, which is the only one in the District. They do have matches, but they compete against private schools.

"Since we’re the only option, we’ve had kids from eight different schools on this team. It’s kind of like D.C. versus the world, D.C. versus everybody else here," said Wilson Wrestling Head Coach Archie Hogan. "We make the joke that we’re DCPS champs because there’s no one else for us to wrestle."

That’s changing, in part, because of an organization called Wrestling to Beat the Streets D.C. They funded the startup costs for the wrestling programs and also provide year-round mentoring, tutoring, and college counseling.

"Many sports left underserved communities over the years, and our goal is to put it back and improve the lives of kids," said Geary FitzPatrick, the President and CEO of Wrestling to Beat the Streets D.C.

Wrestlers like Werbow told FOX 5 it means everything to them. And in case you’re wondering, yes, she is the only girl on the team.

"I have two brothers at home, so I’m kinda used to it," she laughed.

The new DCPS season is expected to start next month. Officials said they’ll have eight teams throughout the District at first but plan to add teams in the ensuing years.