Vanessa Williams to host ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Independence Day celebration
WASHINGTON - Vanessa Williams will host the 2021 'A Capitol Fourth' Independence Day celebration in the nation's capital.
In addition to Williams, the show will feature Jimmy Buffett, Cynthia Erivo, Gladys Knight and Jennifer Nettles and others.
This year's show will be pre-reordered due to COVID-19 pandemic but will feature a live fireworks presentation over the city.
The show will air on PBS Sunday, July 4 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks appear above the White House North Portico lit in red-white and blue lights Saturday evening, July 4, 2020, during the Salute to America 2020, Fourth of July celebration. (Official White House Photo by Keegan Barber)