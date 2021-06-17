Vanessa Williams to host ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Independence Day celebration

Vanessa Williams will host the 2021 'A Capitol Fourth' Independence Day celebration in the nation's capital.

In addition to Williams, the show will feature Jimmy Buffett, Cynthia Erivo, Gladys Knight and Jennifer Nettles and others.

This year's show will be pre-reordered due to COVID-19 pandemic but will feature a live fireworks presentation over the city.

The show will air on PBS Sunday, July 4 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

