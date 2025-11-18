Va. school settles with Jewish family after children expelled following antisemitic harassment claim

The Brief Va. school settles after children expelled following antisemitic harassment claim. Family alleged peers mocked and taunted; school expelled all three kids. Settlement includes $100K, new policies, and review committee.



A private school in northern Virginia has reached a settlement with a Jewish family who alleged their children were wrongfully expelled after they reported antisemitic harassment.

What we know:

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that the resolution stems from a complaint the family filed with the Office of Civil Rights alleging their children faced antisemitism at the Nysmith School for Gifted Children.

The Office of Civil Rights issued a charge of discrimination against the school on July 29, 2025, citing incidents in which peers allegedly called Jews "baby killers," mocked the children for being "Israeli," and taunted them about the death of an uncle, falsely linking it to the Oct. 7 attack, though he had died years earlier.

READ MORE: Nysmith School faces new allegation of expelling bullied student

According to the charge, the parents reported the harassment to the headmaster. Within two days, they received an email expelling all three of their children.

Under the settlement, the school will pay $100,000 plus attorneys’ fees, adopt new policies and procedures, issue a non-discrimination statement, and establish a committee to review and investigate discrimination complaints.

READ MORE: Jewish siblings expelled from Virginia school after reporting antisemitism, parents say