All-clear given after US Department of Transportation evacuated in DC: police

The Metropolitan Police Department gave the all-clear after investigating a suspicious package in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to the scene for the report of a suspicious package at the headquarters of the US Department of Transportation located at 1200 New Jersey Avenue Southeast in Navy Yard. Employees received an alert about the incident and instructions to evacuate the building at the time of the incident. Read the full alert below:

According to police, there is no active shooter at the location.

Police tell FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick the area has been cleared, nothing suspicious was found.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.