University of Maryland expects in-person classes to resume at start of 2021 fall semester

The University of Maryland expects in-person classes to resume at the start of the 2021 fall semester.

In a letter posted online Thursday, UMD President Darryll Pines said the promise of vaccines and widespread inoculation against COVID-19 has allowed the university to being planning for a return to campus.

"Though we cannot forecast with certainty, we expect that the majority of our campus community will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the beginning of the fall semester," Pines said. "Classes designed for in-person delivery are expected to be delivered face-to-face on campus this fall semester, and staff will be expected to resume their on-campus roles."

A man sits on the McKeldin Mall, a large grassy area at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland on Sunday, June 21, 2020. (Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Pines said some classes may use hybrid learning models and some staff may continue with telework. "As we have in the past, we will maintain our focus on the health and safety of our campus community and adapt as necessary based on public health guidance," he continued.

Pines said UMD vaccine distribution plans will be communicated when available and urges members of the school community to get vaccinated when possible.