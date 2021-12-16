University of Maryland cancels all winter commencement activities due to COVID spike

The University of Maryland is canceling all winter commencement activities including the main ceremony and all college, school and department ceremonies, according to a letter sent by the president Thursday night.

The letter says UMD is experiencing a sharp increase in the reported number of COVID-19 cases with 98 positive cases reported as of Thursday plus an additional 12 self-reported cases.

All winter commencement activities have been canceled including the main ceremony scheduled for Dec. 20 and all college, school and department ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 21 and 22.

"This decision was not made lightly. We know how important this time is for our winter graduates and their families, but our first responsibility must continue to be the health and well-being of our community. All winter graduates will be invited to the spring ceremony in May," the letter reads.

Additionally, all indoor social gatherings where mask-wearing cannot be strictly enforced will be canceled through Dec. 22. All dining halls will transition to grab-and-go options only.

Final exams will continue as scheduled, but all students and faculty must wear KN95 masks for all in-person finals.