George Washington University cancels all in-person events, moves some exams online

The George Washington University has announced all in-person social gatherings and events have been canceled and exams scheduled for Friday and through the end of the semester will be held virtually.

The university says its testing program has identified a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases among members of the GW community.

"While these cases are not severe and vaccination continues to provide strong protection, it is critical that we act to limit the further spread of cases. In addition, according to the CDC, the Omicron variant is spreading more rapidly as compared to other variants," reads a letter sent to GW community members.

At this time, the university has not made any changes regarding the spring semester.