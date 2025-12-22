Plan your travel: Metro announces free rides, parking for holidays

The Brief Metro is offering free parking and free rides through the holidays. Buses and rail will also operate on modified schedules. Here's what we know about operations for Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.



Metro has announced that there will be additional hours of operations for the holidays, and free rides and parking will also be available during select times.

What we know:

Metro will also operate on modified schedules for Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Day, rail lines will operate on a Weekend Late Night schedule all day, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 12 a.m. Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

As a reminder, the Green Line runs every 16 minutes through Dec. 30 due to winter construction.

And Metro says even though Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 26 have been declared federal holidays, they will be operating normal service.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, rail lines will run on a regular weekday schedule and remain open until 2 a.m. — providing two additional hours of service. Note that some stations in some directions of travel will see last trains before 2 a.m.

Customers should check the stations page for the latest updates.

Free offers:

Thanks to a partnership with Coors, Metro bus and rails will be free 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Faregates will be open during this period, and rail and bus customers will not need to tap between these hours.

On New Year’s Day, Rail will operate on a Weekend Late Night schedule all day, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight. Bus service will operate on a

Parking will be free on Christmas Day, and on New Years Eve, parking will be free starting at 8 p.m. and remain free on New Year’s Day.

Plan your trip:

Plan your weekend trip in advance to avoid delays. Customers can: